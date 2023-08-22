2024/2025 Chevening scholarship application opens Sept 12

The Chevening fully-funded scholarship application for 2024/2025 will open on September 12, 2023.

The scholarship programme was announced in a post on X (formally Twitter) on Monday.

According to the statement, entries would be accepted for the 2024/2025 academic year till November 7, 2023.

The Chevening fully-funded scholarship allows students to study for one-year master’s degrees at UK universities.

Chevening Scholarship is the UK government’s international programme aimed at developing global leaders.

The scholarships are funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCO) and partner organisations.

They offer financial support for individuals to study for a master’s degree at any UK university.

It covers tuition, travel, a monthly stipend, plus more.

Eligibility

To be eligible for a Chevening scholarship, applicats must be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory and return to your country of citizenship for a minimum of two years after your award has ended.

They also would have completed your undergraduate degree and all the prerequisites required to get admitted to a postgraduate programme at a UK university by the time you submit your application.

Applicants are expected to have at least two years (equivalent to 2,800 hours) of work experience, must have applied to three different universities in the UK (ones that are approved by the programme) and must have received an offer letter from at least one of them.

Successful applicants will develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with the UK.

Since 1983, over 50,000 professionals across the globe have studied in the UK through the programme, including more than 1,400 Nigerians.

Prospective applicants are expected to visit the Chevening Scholarships website to read the full eligibility requirements and conditions.