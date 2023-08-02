2 arraigned for alleged illegal demolition of N800m Lagos property

Two persons – Falilat Oluwayemisi and Adeshina Balogun – have appeared at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged illegal demolition of a four-storey building worth N800 million.

Oluwayemisi and Balogun are facing a six-count charge of conspiracy and illegal demolition of the building belonging to a Lagos developer, Hakeem Olawuyi.

The Prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, standing in for Insp. Ajayi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendants conspired with others still at large to commit the offence on April 1.

Ikhayere said that the defendants had employed the help of thugs, armed with lethal weapons, to forcefully vacate the occupants and demolished the four-storey building.

She said that the building, located at Number 20a, Church Street, Isale-Eko, Idumota area of Lagos Island, had 12 two-bedroom apartments, four self-contained apartments and 24 lock-up shops.

Ikhayere said that the total worth of items destroyed during the demolition was valued at N800 million, belonging to Olawuyi of Dapo Ola Construction Company.

She told the court that the offences contravened the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mr Lateef Owolabi, standing on behalf of Magistrate O. I Raji, admitted the defendants to bail in N800,000 and two sureties, who must be gainfully employed with two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Owolabi adjourned the matter until Aug. 28, for mention. (NAN)