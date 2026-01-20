Lagos Assembly backs ongoing demolition of illegal structures 

Lagos State Assembly

The Lagos State House of Assembly says it backs the state government’s ongoing demolition of structures and shanties erected along shorelines and under high-tension cables across the state.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, Mr Stephen Ogundipe, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the state government, through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, has embarked on demolition of illegal structures, especially in the Oworonsoki and Makoko areas in the state.

NAN reports that Makoko residents had on Thursday protested at the Assembly complex over demolition of their structures, urging Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to stop further demolition.

Ogundipe, representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency-01, said the exercise was a necessary step to safeguard lives and property of residents in the state.

He said: “It is quite worrisome that we have ramshackle structures, sheds and shanties, especially along shorelines.

“The shorelines have turned to abodes of miscreants/street urchins, kidnappers, touts, street traders and hawkers, who often vandalise public utilities and attack innocent citizens.

“Although the demolition exercise may be painful for those affected, it is a necessary step to protect the larger society and uphold the rule of law.

“The government’s action reflects a commitment to preventing avoidable disasters and ensuring sustainable urban development.”

The spokesman said the leadership of the Assembly viewed the exercise as responsible and forward-looking.

Ogundipe called on residents to remain calm and cooperate with government officials, assuring them that their concerns would not be ignored.

He also urged citizens to always comply with building regulations and planning approvals, to prevent future occurrences, stressing that collective responsibility is key to avoiding disasters.

Ogundipe, however, assured of the assembly’s commitment to balancing enforcement with empathy, ensuring that while laws are upheld, affected citizens are not left without support during the transition.

NAN reports that Sanwo-Olu recently explained that the affected structures were cleared to avert potential future tragedies.

The governor noted that many of the buildings posed serious environmental, structural, and safety risks to residents and the general public.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the state cannot afford to wait until disaster strikes before taking decisive action.

He said although such measures might be difficult, they were essential to prevent loss of lives and large-scale destruction.

Sanwo-Olu assured affected citizens that the state government was prepared to provide support and assistance, where necessary. (NAN)