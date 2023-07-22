YOWICAN honours Kumuyi with ‘Father and Pillar of Faith in Nigeria’ Award

….as Kumuyi charges youth to be decisive, aspiring, virtuous

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICAN, Saturday, honoured the General Superintendent Deeper Christian Life Ministry and Convener Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, Pastor William Kumuyi, with ‘Father and Pillar of Faith in Nigeria’ Award.

The presentation of the Award to Kumuyi was made by the leadership of YOWICAN at the ongoing YOWICAN National Convention 2023 with the theme ‘The Role of Christian Youth in Actualizing God’s Kingdom’ at the National Christian Center, Abuja.

The Award is on the heels of his impact in the gospel of Christ in Nigeria and the world, hence the recognition by the leadership of YOWICAN and honour for the international gospel evangelist.

Earlier, Pastor Kumuyi who was the Guest Minister of the Convention, in his ministration to thousands of young people in attendance, charged youth to be decisive, aspiring, virtuous and inspiring to achieve success.

Speaking on the topic ‘The Making of A Better Youth for a Better Nation’ with text taken from 1 Samuel 17:32-37, and sub-divided the message into three; The identity and Confrontation of Goliath; The Inferiority and Cowardice of the Gifted; and The Integrity and Cause of the Godly, pointed out that so many gifted youths are overtaken by inferiority and cowardice, which had stagnated their progress.

He encouraged youths to be better than the level they are, but have to take decisive actions of faith like David to conquer the ‘Goliath’ intimidating them, which seems to a great giant, obstinate oppressor, lawless liar, incomparable intimidator, aggressive adversary, terrifying talker and horrifying hater.

He also made the youth understand that despite gifted they are being overrun and overtaken by inferiority and cowardice leading to intimidation by strong delusion, impoverished by subtle disobedience and imprisoned by self doubt.

Therefore, he opened their eyes, and said they are to awake like David and be unstoppable by family and familiar anger, unbreakable by false accusation and unconquerable by factual analysis.

Highpoint of the convention is the unveiling of a national uniform for Christian Youths, decoration of the First Lady and Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as Grand Matron of YOWICAN and presentation of awards to selected personalities including the Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas, Rev Mummy Esther Ajayi, amongst others.