By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Amidst daunting challenges facing young people in the country, the Convener of Impact Academy, the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, Saturday, declared hope and greatness for youth in Nigeria and across the world.

Kumuyi made the declaration during his ministration at a one-day Impact Academy programme organised by the Deeper Life Bible Church, which he is the Convener, with theme ‘ The Great Change’ in Akure, Ondo State, where he is holding a 6-day Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, with theme ‘Triumphant Power’ including Church Ministers and Professionals’ Conference in conjunction with Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN.

The cleric read from the Second Epistle of Paul to the Corinthians 1:18, where he stressed the different kind of change that brings greatness into the lives of young people while he delivered his message titled ‘The Gateway To Great Change’, which he divided into three parts; Behold In Order To Become; Believe for the Better; and Begin So As To Benefit.

He said: “You regretted almost everything in life; I regret my action, past, background, a change has come; from rags to riches; rejection to recognition; regrets to rejoicing; retardation to restoration; reproach to respect; rusting to reigning; and retrogression to reactivation. Great change and as we come to the Almighty God there will be great change.

“A change from Victim to Victor;

bitter to better; Conquered to Conquest; Average to Achiever; Pardon to purity; Purity to power; and Power to performance.

“You will be a performer, and this state, nation and the world will recognise you, and in this world when they are writing the history your name will be there. Great

change is available, and there is a Gateway to that great change.”

He also encouraged the participants to believe in God; Believe the Gift (Jesus Christ); Believe the gospel; Believe His greatness; Believe His goodness; Believe His gift in you; and Believe His glory for you.

Meanwhile, in a goodwill message, the National Chairman, Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwere, urged the youth to be of good doings, positive thinking, and study and living by the Bible.

“Youth who are attending the Programme, Youth Wing of CAN says be patient and kind in all your doings. The doings we are talking about is positive doings which are of our Lord Jesus Christ.

” Take note of these and always pray without ceasing, read your Bible and learn more about your faith and give back to the society.

Let us encourage one another. Finally, we are the hope of this generation. Let us be productive and learn to think out of the box, and that is how to be great.

“Above all, let have tightening belt measures and maintain oneness in Christ”, Enwere said.

Also in a goodwill message, the wife of Pastor Kumuyi and women leader of the Deeper Life Bible Church Worldwide, popularly called mummy, Esther Kumuyi, urged the youth to practice what they have been taught by different resource persons and expressed optimism that God will use them to impact their generation.

“It will not just be a cliche that your life will not remain the same. In Psalm 42, where the Lord promises that He will instruct you in every situation that you might find yourself.

“Remember, the Lord will instruct you, and He goes on to say, He will teach you the way to gogo. Never fear, no matter the situation you may find yourself in just quickly remind the Lord that “Father do as you have said, instruct me and He will; teach me the way to go, and He will.

“You know what, He will not leave you at that He will guide you with His eye, and the Lord will guide you with His eye where ever you go, you will reach the zenith. Whatever may come your way, the Lord is with you.

“You are not alone, you will succeed and stand out to the glory of God”, Kumuyi said.

The Impact Academy is a programme specially organised for youths in secondary schools, tertiary institutions and young professionals, which is aimed at building their spiritual, academic, psychological and professional lives for greatness and usefulness for nation building, and the Convener is the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Worldwide, Pastor William Kumuyi.

