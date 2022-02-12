Former governor of Zamfara state, Ahmad Sani Yarima has bagged a leadership merit award as a Pillar of Hope and Good governance.

The honour was bestowed on him by the Youth wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) of the 19 northern states and the FCT during a consultative meeting with the group.

The Chairman of YOWICAN, Evangelist Musa D. Misal who led his team, said the honour was done to the ex governor after certify all review of his track record in the promotion of peace and harmonious coexistence.

He said the country has long been plagued with various sentiments that has held the country back and noted that 2023 is a year to change the narrative.

Misal noted that his group in the 19 northern states and the FCT have mobilised members to vote into power only those that will unite the people irrespective of the tribe or religious inclination.

He said, “Honorable Senator we know the role you have played in Zamfara in providing jobs to our fellow christians without discrimination, this shows that you are a good leader.

“Many leaders have ruled Nigeria but nothing has changed yet, so we have to try a religious man like you.”

Responding, Ahmad Yarima said his wish for Nigeria is to unite the country as one indivisible entity.

He explained that intolerance of one another has long divided the nation across various lines and promised to address such if elected President in 2023.

According to him, “Some people use religion to divide people for their selfish interest.

“But we will give everyone a chance. All Christians know the opportunity we gave them when we ruled Zamfara State.”