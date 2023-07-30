You’re light, salt, Bamiloye reacts to Super Falcons star, Ajibade’s display of Jesus

By Biodun Busari

President of the Mount Zion Film Productions International, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye has reacted to the Super Falcons star, Rasheedat Ajibade’s display of Jesus.

Falcons defeated FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosts, Australia 3-2, in their second Group B match in Brisbane last week Thursday.

The Falcons’ first goal and equaliser came from Uchenna Kalu tapping home Ajibade’s deflected shot in the last kick of the first half. Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala also scored to earn the team maximum points.

Celebrating the victory, Ajibade, after removing her jersey, wore a white armless shirt revealing an inscription: ‘I’m nothing without Jesus’.

In his reaction via a Facebook post on Saturday, Bamiloye said the Nigerian forward’s action was a means to show she is a light and salt in her profession.

The drama evangelist said it was an avenue to preach the gospel of Christ on the field of the round leather game.

Bamiloye added that a lot of Christians have placed their careers above Jesus, while some failed to promote Him due to fear.

“Preaching the Lord Jesus Christ on football field…This is an example of knowing you are a missionary in your professional career!” Bamiloye said.

“This is knowing that you are LIGHT and SALT in your profession.

“Many who are Light have put it under the bushel and refused to shine it before the world.

“Many have lifted their career and professions above the Lord Jesus Christ who saves them from the darkness of this world.

“Some, for the fear of this world, have refused to bring their Lord Jesus into the open.”