I used to hawk Olive oil, Zobo at MFM — Super Falcons’ Ajibade

Credit: X | popsyynn

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has shared her inspiring rise from modest beginnings to becoming a continental football champion, recounting how she once sold items like Olive oil and local drinks like Kunu and Zobo within church grounds before gaining prominence in the sport.

Ajibade gave the testimony on Saturday during the August edition of the “Power Must Change Hands” programme at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries’ (MFM) Prayer City in Ogun State.

The Atletico Madrid forward, who captained Nigeria to its 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco, spoke candidly about her past experiences and spiritual discipline that have shaped her journey.

She said in part, “Whenever things are tough at my club or with the national team, I pray. I do my part through hard work but never forget to seek God’s help.”

Reflecting on her early days, she added, “I was once one of those young girls out there hawking Olive oil, Kunu and Zobo drinks in most of the deliverance programmes, but today, I give glory to God.

“Please, don’t give up, keep praying, keep fasting, keep working and keep believing.”

Ajibade, a key figure in Nigeria’s WAFCON triumph, was named Player of the Tournament and claimed three Woman of the Match awards. Although she scored just once, her influence was pivotal throughout the competition.