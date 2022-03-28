By Lawani Mikairu

The General overseer of the United Church of Christ (UCC), Bishop Ezennaya Egbo has admonished Christians to emulate the principles of the lord Jesus Christ by being the salt of the world to avert darkness trying to take over the whole earth.

This he affirmed that until Christians begin to imbibe and shine like light in the world, things might not get better.

Speaking shortly after his arrival in Lagos for his first episcopal visit to the Western district II of the church, the cleric noted that there would be an outpouring of blessing for the thirsty souls during the two day programme theme, “Greater Glory”.

According to him, God is a great God and for all times and seasons, proclaiming that participants should expect divine explosion of God’s divine manifestation especially for the members and to the state at large.

“God is a great God and he is a God of all times and all seasons. This is a season of divine visitation to UCC especially the Ikeja district and the entire Lagos as a whole. The glory of the Lord will fall like never before, people are going to be blessed spiritually, financially, in every aspect of their need as God is more than ready to bless people this time around,” he stated.

Encouraging members to continue in the faith, explained that God is not unaware of what is happening all over the world because he created the whole world and nothing happens to him by mistake.

He said “even with what we are going through in the world today especially the pandemic and the war in Ukraine and Russia; God is still there because he is a God of wonders.

“What we expect from our people is that because revival is coming down and that revival is to arrest whatever satanic programme upon the people. There is going to be liberation, salvation, prosperity and total blessing if God in the land.”

However, when asked how this can be achieved the man of God echoed that his message to all Christians remains the same message of Jesus that “we become the salt of the earth and the light of the world.

“You cannot appreciate the beauty of light until you see darkness; there is a whole darkness that is trying to engulf the whole world but as Christians come forth and shine as light darkness will give way. I expect Christians to go back to the Bible and follow the principles of Jesus Christ and become the light of the world.

On some of the principles that Christians must exhibit, the cleric emphasized that righteousness exalts a nation.

He maintained that “even in your office if you practice righteousness and I practice righteousness in that way unrighteousness will give way, bribery and corruption and all work of evil. If we began to live by the principles of the master Jesus Christ things will get better and be the salt of the earth.

Accompanied by his amiable wife, expressed satisfaction doing the work of God alongside the prophet.

She said “the work of God is a thing to have passion for that would be a drive force. I am very grateful to be part of what God is doing in the life of our GS.

Emphasizing the mind of the prophet, she maintained that the greater glory programme was moving according to how God had planned it.

“The Lord said he is taking us step by step to his Glory and we believe he’s just doing it for us and we remain grateful for it.”

For the host district superintendent, Western District II headquarters, UCC, Ikeja, Evangelist Roland Ukak, the church is moving towards a new administration, noting that with the greater glory platform revival has broken out to the world.

“God spoke to his servant to go around the world to preach the world and the greater glory is the platform to reach the nations.”