Will Oborevwori walk his M.O.R.E talk?

By Emmanuel l. Nwagboniwe

No doubts, one knows that it is not yet total ‘freedom’ for the newly sworn-in Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.This is so, given the fact that he still needs,like his many other colleagues, to be ‘discharged’ and ‘acquitted’ by the election tribunal,and possibly,the Supreme Court, of any electoral wrong doing before he can assuredly become the sitting Govenor of the oil- rich state.

However, one is still tempted to pose the above question despite the cases before the election tribunal challenging Oborevwori’s victory, simply because the new governor seems like the proverbial cat with nine lives.

One affirms this claim, because Governor Oborevwori is not new in this kind of legal brickbats since his recent political journey to the Government House, Asaba began.

For instance, he was in the judicial trenches before and after his nomination as the PDP Governorship candidate,and in all cases,he emerged victorious.

And Oborevwori’s victory at the courts kept many wondering what stuff this 59- year old former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly is made up of.

Even the same uncertainties trailed the new governor’s electioneering campaign, as his unobtrusive and publicity -shy nature easily gave him away as another ‘inconsequential rival’

And the main opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress(APC) and its governorship candidate,Senator Ovie Omo-Agege latched on Oborevwori’s not-too boisterous mein by deploying propaganda tactics and rhetoric to create the impression that their victory at the polls was a fait accompli

However,at the end of the electoral race,Oborevwori overwhelmingly defeated the smooth-talking and upbeat Omo-Agege in 20 out of 25 councils in the state.What a resounding thrashing of the Delta’s political poster boy by a so-called faceless and colourless rival!

And as Oborevwori took his Oath of Office at the Stephen Keshi Stadium,Asaba on May 29,2023,he exuded the confidence and sure-footedness of an all- conquering war general ready for battles.

Even his enthusiastic disposition,aura and carriage during the inauguration ceremony, rekindled hope of a new beginning and the crystallisation of the developmental gains of his predecessors. The new governor echoed glowingly about consolidating on the M.O.R.E agenda initiated by his immediate predecessor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Oborevwori said the M.O.R.E policy -Meaningful development; Opportunities for all; Realistic reforms;and Enhanced peace and security-will be intensified.

He added:”we will foster sustainable economic growth and private sector jobs;boost human capital;build an enabling infrastructure ; enhance governance and accountability systems for improved service delivery;and strengthen public finance management.”

However,beyond the rhetoric of a better Delta as encapsulated in the M.O.R.E agenda;aside the pomp, banters and glass clicking at the inaugural gathering,one hopes that those promises of the new governor will not,sooner or later, become mere ‘sweet’ talks of the ever dicey politicians?

Is Oborevwori willing and ready to take Delta State to a higher pedestal and etch his name in gold.? However, it is not in contest that governing a multi -ethnic and diverse state like Delta is certainly a herculean task.

Such a huge task requires a person of steel determination and will power to navigate the landmines and booty traps associated with leadership in the st