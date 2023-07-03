‘We don’t have Messi’, Deco explains why Portugal failed at World Cup

Former Portugal international Deco has said that Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because they had Lionel Messi.

Argentina were spectacular in Qatar as they romped to their third-ever World Cup trophy with Deco’s former teammate at Barcelona, Messi captaining La Albiceleste.

Despite falling to a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their first game at the tournament, Messi and his teammates maintained poise and won every game afterward.

In the final, Argentina edged France on penalties in the final following a pulsating 3-3 draw after extra time.

Lionel Messi was voted the Most Valuable Player of the tournament and went home with the Golden Ball after scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Meanwhile, Deco’s country, Portugal led by Cristiano Ronaldo, were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Morocco.

Deco, who made 75 appearances for A Selecao, said that while Portugal had many good players, they never had a Lionel Messi.

“Argentina won the World Cup because they have Messi. For us, Portugal had the best generation of good players, but we don’t have Messi.” he said in an interview with Argentine outlet TR Sports

Ronaldo ended the tournament with just one goal in five games and started on the bench in the two knockout games.