Former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, has arrived at the National Assembly for his ministerial screening.

Wike arrived at the National Assembly with his wife and some party loyalists.

Video: Wike arrives National Assembly for ministerial screening



The Senate is expected to screen the first set of ministerial nominees selected by President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was part of the first set of ministerial nominees Tinubu forwarded to the Senate last Thursday.