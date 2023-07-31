Home » News » Video: Wike arrives National Assembly for ministerial screening
July 31, 2023

Video: Wike arrives National Assembly for ministerial screening

Former Governor Nyesom Wike  of Rivers state, has arrived at the National Assembly for his ministerial screening.

Wike arrived at the National Assembly with his wife and some party loyalists.

The Senate is expected to screen the first set of ministerial nominees selected by President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was part of the first set of ministerial nominees Tinubu forwarded to the Senate last Thursday.

