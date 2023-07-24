UniAbuja VC explains factors responsible for increment in varsity charges

UniAbuja gate

…Seeks private investment in students’ hostels

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja, Prof. Rasheed Na’Allah, has attributed increment in charges by the nation’s universities to the current economic challenges.

This came as he appealed to private investors to come to the aid of the university by investing in building hostels for students.

The vice chancellor, who spoke during an interactive session with journalists, Monday, in Abuja, explained that government did not increase fee. Rather, he said institutions were variously increasing charges because of the current economic realities in the country.

While explaining that the university has opened room for investors to invest in new hostels on the campus to address shortage of accommodation, he called on Nigerians to come to the campus to build hostels, assuring that they would make more profits.

NaNa’llah, who further said the university was looking to set up an Entrepreneur Fund which will look for philanthropists to put money in,

disclosed that more than 1000 students of the institution have registered their companies with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC.

He said the University, in the last four years has created a solid relationship with the industry to boost the potentials of students.

“We are the partners of Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Industry. We are not just an ordinary Partner, we are a major partner. We work together in so many things. Every year in December, we celebrate our partnership to count what is it we have achieved and we always come back to review our achievement.

“The industries are constantly working with us and every time we are always seeing something new. One of the newest things for example this time around is that more than 1000 students have registered their companies with CAC.

“Students, having companies is incredible and these students some of them are graduating, some are in 300 level with opportunities to even practice the companies that they registered.

“And what we are saying to our students is that we are not only giving you certificates to go and look for employment, we are charging you to employ yourself and create wealth. We are charging our students to change their mindset and not think that government is there.”

He maintained that no students will now graduate from the university without having a company registered.

“Our goal is that this Entrepreneurship Fund will later be available for our students who have graduated and are looking for funding support,” he added.