Tinubu nominates ex-Lagos commissioner, Wale Edun as minister

By Biodun Busari

A former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Wale Edun has been nominated to be a minister under President Bola Tinubu.

Edun was one of the ministerial nominees that made the much-anticipated list submitted to the Senate on Thursday.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila submitted the names to the upper legislative arm.

Edun served as the Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State for two unprecedented terms from 1999 to 2007 during Tinubu’s tenure.

He is an astute financial and banking expert with a background in merchant banking, corporate finance, economics and international finance at both national and international levels.

Edun completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics at the University of London and earned a Master’s Degree in Economics from the University of Sussex, England.

The ex-commissioner is the Chair of ChapelHillDenham Group, Lagos, a leading investment bank. He was an executive director of Lagos merchant bank, Investment Banking & Trust Company Limited, now Stanbic IBTC.

He is the founder and Chair of Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame, a registered not-for-profit organisation that runs amateur boxing in Lagos in conjunction with the Lagos Amateur Boxing Association.

Edun is also the Chair of Livewell Initiative, a not-for-profit organisation that specialises in health literacy advocacy and practical training in Nigeria, and a Trustee of Sisters Unite for Children, a not-for-profit institution that focuses on helping street children in Lagos.

The former commissioner is the president of Repton, a long-established amateur boxing club based in London’s East End.

Edun is currently the Special Adviser to Tinubu on Monetary Policies.