Finance Minister, Wale Edun returns to Nigeria after medical trip abroad

ABUJA — The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has returned to Nigeria after a brief medical trip abroad.

A video circulating on social media on Sunday showed the minister at Fraser Suites, Abuja, where he reportedly held a closed-door meeting with a Qatari delegation, alongside the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

Edun’s return comes weeks after reports surfaced that he had taken ill and left Abuja for Lagos before proceeding abroad for medical attention.

Last week, Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga confirmed that the minister had been “indisposed,” which led to Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso representing Nigeria at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meetings held in Washington, D.C.

While abroad, the minister was also sighted at the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair in London, where he visited the O’DA Art Gallery booth and addressed guests.

Onanuga later shared a video of the appearance on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, clarifying that the minister was in the United Kingdom for an officially approved period of rest.

“Finance Minister Wale Edun visits an art exhibition in the UK. He is in the country for an officially sanctioned few days of rest from the rigours of managing the Nigerian economy,” Onanuga wrote.

With his return to the country, Edun is expected to resume his official duties amid ongoing efforts to stabilise the Nigerian economy.