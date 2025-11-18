Lagos Trade Fair: Japan external trade pavilion records 50,000 visitors

…Organisation wins LCCI Awards

By Tunde Oso

THE Japan External Trade Organisation’s (JETRO) participation at the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair closed yesterday on a successful note, with the its pavilion attracting nearly 50,000 visitors over the 10-day event — one of the highest turnouts recorded by any foreign pavilion this year.

The Trade Commissioner of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Lagos Office, Mr. Takashi Oku, disclosed the figures during an interview at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), where Japan showcased a blend of advanced technology, investment prospects and youth-focused cultural exhibitions.

This is as the organisation was declared winner of LCCI’s award in “Excellence in Culture and Trade Promotion” at the trade fair.

Oku said this year marked Japan’s 10th appearance at the Lagos International Trade Fair, but also one of its most vibrant due to the introduction of Super Japan, a two-day anime, gaming and cultural showcase that drew massive youth crowds on Friday and Saturday.

“This year, we participated on a larger scale alongside the Super Japan event to highlight Japanese pop culture. We were very impressed by the strong enthusiasm Nigerians showed,” he said.

He noted that Japan reinforced its pavilion this year with expanded exhibitions, live activities and new brands, adding that visitors demonstrated a deep interest not only in cultural products but also in technology, manufacturing, automotive brands and innovation.

Reflecting on the fair’s overall performance, Oku said: “We were very impressed by the enthusiasm. Yesterday, for example, we held a concert and most participants were extremely excited. It was a very positive response.”

On investment, he stated that Japan continues to strengthen its footprint in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector. “Honda has a factory here, Ajinomoto also has a factory. And now, Otsuka Pharmaceutical is constructing a factory for Pocari Sweat, a nutritious drink. It is expected to be completed next year. We are gradually seeing more concrete investments coming from Japan,” he said.“Oku added that Nigeria remains a promising market for Japanese businesses, but called for stronger government support to encourage more investors.““To encourage further investment, incentives or support such as subsidies or tax exemptions would be helpful—not only for Japan but for investors from around the world,” he explained. He noted that the Japanese government continues to maintain dialogue with Nigerian authorities on improving the business environment.“Beyond automobiles and industrial machines, he identified sustainability, energy efficiency and waste-management technology as key areas where Japan seeks to contribute to Nigeria’s development.““Japan is very committed to ecology and sustainability. We have eco-friendly technologies, including waste management and fertilizer production, and solutions that reduce energy consumption. These technologies may seem costly at first, but in the long term, they are efficient and support sustainability,” Oku said.“Asked whether Japanese companies made profits at this year’s fair, Oku said economic recovery, rising inflation and reduced purchasing power remain challenges, but expressed optimism about long-term prospects. He stated that consumer interest was high, especially among young Nigerians drawn to Japanese products, entertainment and cultural content.“He attributed the surge in foot traffic partly to the Super Japan pop-culture showcase, which featured anime, gaming tournaments, cosplay, J-Pop performances and traditional Japanese craft demonstrations.“The two-day cultural festival trended widely on social media and was credited with attracting one of the largest youth audiences of the entire Trade Fair.“Looking ahead, Oku says Japan hopes to return to the fair next year with an even stronger presence. “We will need to discuss with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on how best to expand our participation and attract more Japanese companies. We want to remain a strong and active participant,” he said.“He added that Japan intends to “contribute meaningfully” to future editions and deepen collaboration with LCCI to strengthen the international profile of the Trade Fair.“With the Japan Pavilion closing to heavy crowds on the final evening, trade officials say this year’s performance underscores Nigeria’s growing appetite for Japanese innovation, culture and long-term partnerships.

Tinubu to Duke of Edinburgh: Our economic reforms ’ll empower more youths

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT

Bola Tinubu yesterday told the the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, that various reforms, targeted at strengthening the economy and relevant institutions, will secure the future for Nigerian youths and empower them with skills that will make them globally competitive.

The President, who stated this when he received the Duke at the State House in Abuja, noted that youths remained central to the repositioning of the economy, adding their ownership of the key reforms would lead Nigeria into a great future.

Prince Edward, as Chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, was in Abuja to brief the President about the international award that would take place in Lagos.

“We will be participating in the G-20 this week. It is the third time Africa is hosting the G-20. And the central issue is about our youth. We need to strengthen the economy for our youths”, President Tinubu said.

“The reforms are about growth and prosperity for the nation. It takes into full consideration demography and skills development. We are emulating best practices in exploring opportunities in several areas of skills development.

“We have a special education loan fund now that ensures that no one is left behind. The fund ensures that students who gain admission to universities stay in school and receive support to complete their education. Our goal is to use education to drive down poverty,’’ the President added.

President Tinubu noted that the reform spans various sectors of the economy, with a larger vision of promoting harmony among all stakeholders and ensuring long-term synergy to meet targets.

The President stated that the laying of fibre optics and other infrastructural projects will promote access and optimise the inclusion of young people in the country’s development.

He said that the government was also addressing the challenge of security and crime with notable results and thanked humanitarian agencies for assisting in ameliorating the plight of victims of terrorism in some parts of the country.

In his remarks, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, stated that the median age in Nigeria was 17 years and that reforms had been deliberately structured to create more opportunities for participation, skill development and growth.

The Duke of Edinburgh commended Tinubu on the economic reforms that had been receiving positive reviews across the globe.

Prince Edward said the award ceremony would celebrate the talents and efforts of Nigerians in pursuing their passions, developing relevant skills, and contributing to the nation’s growth and development.

He revealed that 320 Nigerian youths will be recognised in the various events of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, held in Lagos, with the partnership of the Lagos State Government.

Prince Edward commended the minister of finance for consistently highlighting the role of youths in the ongoing reforms and his “brilliant contributions to the hosting of the event.”

“We have seen the guidance of the Minister of Finance, who has been a brilliant trustee and a champion of the young people,’’ he added.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Sir Richard Montgomery; the High Royal Highness’s Private Secretary, Alex Potts; the Secretary General of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, Martin Houghton-Brown; and International Trustee/Chair of the Africa Region, Mr Muhoho Kenyatta, accompanied the Duke to the meeting.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a global framework for non-formal education, empowering young people to develop skills, resilience, and a spirit of service. It is delivered through schools, youth organisations, and community groups worldwide.