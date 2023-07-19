Prisons boss seeks partnership for inmates’ reintegration

Haliru Nababa, CG Nigerian Correctional Service

By Henry Ojelu

THE Comptroller General of Corrections, CGC, Nigeria Correction Service, Mr. Haliru Nababa, has urged Nigerians to partner with the Federal Government to integrate inmates after they have regained their freedom.

Nababa stated this in Lagos during the launch of a book, written by Deputy Superintendent of Corrections, Mrs. Nsikan Blessings, titled: ‘Stars Behind Bars’.

Speaking at the event, Nababa, who was represented by DCC, Mrs Gabriel Nkem urged the society to collaborate with the government and the Correctional Service to be a part of the “Reformation, Rehabilitation and the Reintegration” of inmates back to a safe community.

The book author Mrs Nsikan warned of the danger of ignoring inmates’ reintegration.

Nababa said: “I want you to know that if you ignore inmates’ reintegration process, they will return to be your neighbors, friends, business partners, church members, clients, our children friends, and even spouse.”

The Correction officer also urged the judiciary to look into long adjournment of cases while suggesting that minor cases should be settled out of court.

She made a case for more adoption of Restorative Justice and for the justice system to embrace more non-custodian measures to reduce prison congestion.