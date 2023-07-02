Nigerian Lady, Joyce on course to break Guinness World Records for longest massage

A Nigerian, Joyce Ijeoma, has started a 72-hour massaging marathon in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest massage on different individuals.

The lady made this known this in a video that went viral on Sunday.

At the time of filing this report, she has finished 18 of the 72 hours earmarked for the massage.

Ijeoma began the massaging marathon on July 1, 2023, in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

She is looking to break Alastair Galpin’s record for the longest full-body massage in 25 hours and 4 minutes which was held in South Kalimantan, Indonesia in November 2015.

However, there is yet to be an official confirmation from GWR.