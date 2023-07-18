NESG delegation meets VP Shettima at State House

A delegation of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG has has met with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation, led by the chairman of the NESG Board of Directors, Olaniyi Yusuf, had a meeting with the Vice President 11:30 am.

The courtesy visit is also aimed to, among other things, notify the VP of the 29th Nigerian Economic Summit which holds on October 23-24, 2023, and to invite him to give the closing address of the Summit.

The meeting also included conversation on possible areas of collaboration between the NESG and the Office of the Vice President and National Economic Council on strategic presidential priorities and initiatives.

The NESG was incorporated in 1996 by a group of private sector leaders after co-hosting three successive Nigerian Economic Summits with the Federal Government.

The meeting included the Chief Executive Officer of the NESG, ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, the Chief Operating Officer, Dr Tayo Aduloju, and a former chairman of the board, Kyari Bukar.

Others personalities present at the meeting included, Lumun Feese, Gloria Ekpo, Seun Ojo, Nsikan Essien, Aderigbigbe Sherriff and Ife Falope.