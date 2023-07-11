NDDC: Monarchs condemn incessant boards dissolution

…Say trend deepens corruption in the commission

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

TRADITIONAL Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCN) on Tuesday kicked against incessant sack of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), asserting that the trend rather deepens corruption in the commission.

Reflecting on latest dissolution of the NDDC board among other critical decisions taken so far by President Bola Tinubu, TROMPCN, at a gathering in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, also complained about not getting enough recognition for their role in nation building.

In a statement signed by HM Oba Obafemi Ogbaro, 1st Deputy National Chairman and HM Eze Emmanuel U.N Assor, Secretary, TROMPCON noted, “From inception, not more than two boards have survived the four-year tenures as prescribed by law.

“This trend has caused instability, fear of the unknown and accentuation of corruption instead of curbing it. Not only does it not encourage completion of projects, it also allows improper execution of jobs and other associated social vices. It is condemnable.”

The monarchs of the oil kingdoms asserted that despite not being appreciated enough for their commitment to helping to strengthen NDDC to be alive to its core responsibility, they as royal fathers would never cease remaining the “doors that see all sides of the environment, NDDC being our baby will never be left to die.”