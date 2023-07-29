NDDC: FG kept N-Delta undeveloped with wrong appointments — Monarchs, citizens

•Ask govs to prevail on Tinubu to respect Commission’s enabling Act

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Egufe Yafugborhi (Port- Harcourt), Akpokona Omafuaire (Ughelli) Ike Uchechukwu (Calabar), Davies Iheamnachor (Port Harcourt), and Ochuko Akuopha (Asaba).

The people of the South-South have lamented that the Federal Government’s noncompliance with the Act that established the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and the appointment of ill-equipped persons into the governing board of the interventionist agency, have spawned darkness in the oil-rich region. They, therefore, called on the governors of the oil states to immediately meet with President Bola Tinubu, and prevail on him to abandon political patronage in NDDC appointments to break the plague of underdevelopment inflicted on the Niger Delta.

Monarchs, leaders, and stakeholders, who spoke to Saturday Vanguard, said the federal government could not continue to toe the same line and hope for a different result.

What our govs should tell Tinubu —HRH Ayito III, C-River

Clan Head of Kasuk II Qua Clan, Cross-River State, HRH Ntoe (Dr) Ededem Ayito III, said, “The governors must let the President understand that appointment into NDDC must be given to well-qualified individuals not based on only political leaning. We must look into that aspect thoroughly. The mismatch has kept the region in darkness for too long, we are not progressing as far as the NDDC is concerned in delivering its mandate. The federal government should make up the board of the NDDC properly this time. President Tinubu should appoint only eligible and qualified people, who know exactly what the region needs.

I know there is an element of politics in all but we need professionals; people who are knowledgeable about what the Commission is all about. We cannot continue doing the same thing and keep expecting a different result giving contracts to cronies and putting round pegs in square holes will not take us anywhere.

When the government is trying to appoint/constitute the board, they should correctly scrutinize the appointees, and the president must give those positions to the right persons, if not, the people in the region would not benefit anything from the Commission. Because of this gap, many awarded projects/ contracts have been abandoned and we waste resources that we should use for other things in the region.”

Why they are sitting on forensic audit report —HRM Baridam, Rivers

The Gbenemene and Kasimene VI of Ancient Bangha Kingdom, Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State, HRM, King (Dr) Suanu Baridam, urged governors of the region to among other things compel Tinubu to release and implement the report of the forensic audit on the NDDC.

“What Tinubu needs to do now is to ensure a comprehensive audit of the NDDC and then appoint a substantive managing director that will run the agency based on the law that established it. They were there for intervention, but now the place is like a place where politicians go to get whatever they want.

If you go there, you will see contracts that they awarded but not executed. He should probe every contract that was given, they should check those who did their contract and have not been paid. They should pay the contractors so that everybody will feel free. The reason the report of the audit conducted in NDDC has not come out is because it indicted many influential persons. That is why they are sitting on it.

The dissolution of agencies or parastatals when new governments come on board is a usual practice. The issue of NDDC has been a problem because they have not been able to live up to the mandate given to them,” Baridam, who is the acting president of the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, added.

President should follow the Act —HRM Ologho, Delta

The Regent of Emevor Kingdom, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, HRM John Holt Ologho, asserted, “Members of NDDC board, especially the Chairman and Managing Director are rotational, so the advice that the governors should give to Tinubu is that he should follow the Act that established the Commission.”

Govs, Akpabio should collaborate —HRM Kabari, Rivers

Natural and Paramount Ruler of Barako, Gokana Local Government Area, Ogoniland, Rivers State, HRM (Mene) Kadilo Kabari, said, “It is unfortunate that an agency meant to fast-track the transformation of the region has become a patronage tool and conduit pipe where the collective resources of the region are frittered away in conspiracies dictated by forces, who are not from the region.” Noting, however, that some of the pains were self-inflicted, the monarch added, “For the needed change to happen in NDDC, the President, being a tested excellent human resource engager and manager in governance, should let capacity, merit, and integrity override the partisan interest that has in the past determined who manages the Commission.

I trust the President has what it takes to turn around the NDDC. That also means that the governors of the NDDC mandate states, in appealing to the conscience of the President to do what he ought to, must also come to equity with clean hands. The governors of the region must take advantage of the privilege of having a Senate President, himself a former governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the wife of the President as a freeborn of the South-South. Overall, it should be looking bright for NDDC and the Niger Delta if everyone embraces that measure of transparency and commitment to duty.”

FG inequitable to N-Delta —Akomudje, SAN, Delta

However, the Otota of Olomu Kingdom in Delta State, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje, SAN, remarked, “ We went around many of these agencies in the region when I was chairman of the Niger Delta Task Force of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, one of the things we concluded was that NDDC is a conduit pipe where they siphon money.

They cannot account for the huge sums of money allocated to them. While the whole idea was quite okay, those implementing it are the problems, and also the federal government is not fair to the people because NDDC is not just there like any other thing, there is a law establishing it. If, for example, you appoint the managing director, the position has tenure, you cannot just midway truncate it, these are things that bring problems. Maybe for their selfish reasons, if you recall, there was a time they said they would replace some members of the NDDC, the time Dr. Benjamin Okumagba from Delta state was made the managing director, you recall that board in question did not see the light of the day.

Dr Cairo Ojougoh was part of the Interim Caretaker Committee headed by Prof Pondei, I mean the frequency at which people did not even settle down, or plan before they remove them is not good for the Commission. There is too much politicking in that NDDC, these are some of the problems they have; you know that accountability is a huge problem. I do not know how they can get through this.”

Tell Tinubu to appoint a substantive board —Chief Gbenekama, Delta

An Ijaw leader in Delta State, Chief Godspower Gbenekema, said, “I am not comfortable with this sole administrator thing in the NDDC, and you know that I am one strong voice opposed to anything sole administrator in the Niger Delta because one man can do a lot, but two or three good heads are better than one. Why should there be a sole administrator, the last board was an APC- board.

Tinubu should reinforce the board rather than dismantle it. For me, he should reappoint members of the previous board and I think that was why he appointed the former managing director as the sole administrator. If they have not done anything, allow them to serve their time, and not appoint other people.

If that is not possible and he thinks there is somebody he can remove to make things better for the Commission, the South-South governors should request Tinubu to appoint a substantive board. This sole administration thing will not help the Niger Delta.

How to cure NDDC affliction — Nwauju, APC spokesperson, Rivers

Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Darlington Nwauju, asserted, “We have a rich work of literature to cure the NDDC malady. Everybody interested in the development of Niger Delta, including Mr. President, can read up and make up their minds not to be part of the problem of the Commission.”

Governors have no role —Prof Awhefeada, Delta

An academic, Prof. Sunny Awhefeada, who sounded different from others, queried, “Do the governors have any role to play in NDDC? No. The NDDC is a federal government establishment and the people of the region should take decisive steps to ensure that the Commission serves the purpose they established it to serve.”