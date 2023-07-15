Naija Super 8: Sporting Lagos, Remo Stars battle for N25m final price

By John Egbokhan

The fireworks will be special and massive as two in-form teams Remo Stars and Sporting Lagos rumble in the final of the Naija Super 8 on Sunday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

In what promises to be a classic clash of the two privately-funded teams in the Nigerian league, Remo Stars will be going for revenge against a Sporting Lagos side, who only this month qualified for the Nigerian Premier League and are now on the cusp of landing the biggest title in their nascent history

Remo Stars qualified for the final following a 2-1 victory over Lobi Stars in the first semifinal at the Onikan waterfront.

Remo Stars shot into the lead on 22 minutes, Dela Akorli jabbing the ball home from a lobbed ball by Isaac James.

Captain Nduka Junior nodded in a Sodiq Ismail’s freekick to put Remo Stars 2-0/up on 47 minutes.

Lobi Stars reduced the deficit by one as they scored from the penalty spot on 61 minutes, goalkeeper Bankole Kayode unable to stop the ball from finding the back of his net.

In the second semifinal, Sporting Lagos rallied from a goal down to record a well deserved 2-1 victory over Akwa United

Akwa United, who got into the competition as wild cards shot into the lead courtesy of a 41st minute strike by Cyril Olisema, who celebrated the goal in style.

But roared on by the bulk of the fans that filled the stands of the Onikan waterfront, Sporting Lagos found the equaliser on 55 minutes , striker Saturday Okon finding himself unmarked in the box and made no mistake as he fired into the net.

Goalkeeper Christian Nwoke made some excellent saves for Sporting Lagos as Akwa United attempted to regain the lead.

Sporting Lagos however were the ones who took the lead on 69 minutes, with Jonathan Aluko heading into the back of the net from a dangerous cross by Emeka from another dangerous. It was a special time for him to open his Sporting Lagos account.

Akwa United tried to find the equaliser but goalkeeper Christian Nwoke was in inspired form making a couple of saves to keep Sporting Lagos in the game and with it a spot in the Naija Super 8/final tomorrow ( Sunday).