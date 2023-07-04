My life is a testimony – Singer, Tems

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has said her life is a “testimony.”

Tems made the claims while delivering a prologue at the 2023 Essence Festival on July 2nd, in New Orleans, USA.

She singer who seemed to have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from fans reflected that she started from Lagos.

“You know, my life is a testimony. I guess, for those who don’t understand, I’m from Lagos, Nigeria,” Tems said.

The singer, thereafter, performed ‘Essence’; her record-breaking collaborative song with Wizkid who later joined her on the stage of the 29th Essence Festival.

The duo thrilled the crowd with their impressive performance.

Tems hit limelight after stealing the show as a guest on Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ which arrived on his album ‘Made In Lagos’ in 2020.

The song peaked at number 9 on the U.S Billboard Hot 100 chart after the release of a remix version with Canadian pop star, Justin Bieber in 2021.

Ever since, Tems has gone on to work with music stars such as Rihanna, Drake, Future and Beyoncé.