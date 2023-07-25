LeBron James son Bronny suffers cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice

Son of NBA star LeBron James, Bronny, has suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California.

Bronny was hospitalized on Monday, according to a statement from a family spokesperson.

According to a report in CNN, Bronny has been out of the intensive care unit and in stable condition, the statement said.

The statement reads, “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny, 18, is an incoming freshman for USC’s basketball team after graduating from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles this spring. The 6-foot-3 combo guard was rated a four-star recruit and shined in the McDonald’s All-American Game in March featuring some of the country’s top high school basketball players.

He averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals his senior year of high school, and joined a USC team seeking to reach the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive time.

“So damn proud of you kid!” his father wrote on Instagram after Bronny committed to attend USC. “I have no words besides I LOVE YOU!!!”

James, 38, will enter his 21st season in the NBA and his sixth season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP has said one of his final goals is to play in the NBA with his son.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James told the Athletic in 2022. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Cardiac arrest occurs when electrical disturbances cause the heart to suddenly stop beating. It may be fatal if not immediately treated, but it can be reversed by CPR and shocks from a defibrillator, according to the American Heart Association. More than 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside a hospital in the US each year, the association said.

USC’s medical staff has recent experience with such an incident. Last July, USC freshman forward Vince Iwuchukwu suffered a cardiac arrest during a summer workout. In a video posted to Twitter earlier this year, Iwuchukwu said he felt dizzy during a practice water break and then collapsed.

Athletic trainers, including Jon Yonamine, Erin Tillman and Lauren Crawford, performed CPR on him and shocked him back to life, USC said. Iwuchukwu recovered and ultimately made his basketball debut in January, over six months later.

Head coach Andy Enfield praised the training staff in January.

“They really do an amazing job, not only keeping our players healthy, but when something happens, they do therapy, and when something serious happens like in Vince’s case, they’re ready to respond immediately.”

Last year, Damar Hamlin of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of a “Monday Night Football” game and was hospitalized for over a week.

“Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well,” Hamlin wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”