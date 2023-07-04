Kwara Gov restates support for tourism as Lafiagi holds Sallah Nko festival

… Emir hails AbdulRazaq’s ‘surprise’ attendance, constant support

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the weekend said the administration will double down in its efforts to make Kwara a tourism hub through the rich cultures of its peoples.

Speaking in Lafiagi in Edu local government of the state during the Emirate’s Sallah Nko_ festival, the Governor said the state is endowed with beautiful cultures that can attract tourists and boost local economy.

Sallah Nko festival is a yearly socio-cultural gathering where all sons and daughters of Lafiagi Emirate, including village heads, pay homage to the Emir as part of the Eid celebration. This year’s edition involved the turbaning of some of its prominent persons as title holders in appreciation of their contributions to the community.

“We will continue to promote our culture. Next year again, this will be more elaborate. We want all Nigerians to come to Lafiagi, as they are coming for the Ilorin Durbar. There is an airport here. So, you can fly in and fly out,” he told reporters on the sideline of the programme held in the forecourt of the Emir’s palace.

Clad in a flowing surf-blue babanriga to match a white turban that reflected his nobility as the Sadaukin Lafiagi, the Governor congratulated the Emir Alhaji Mohammed Kudu Kawu and the people of Lafiagi on the successful event.

“Our message is always about peace and development. Many people have been honoured here because of their efforts in building the society, their community, and the state in general,” he added.

AbdulRazaq again sympathised with the people of Lafiagi on the recent floods that ravaged farmlands and some parts of the Emirate, restating government’s commitment to always supprt the victims amid other intergovernmental efforts to curb the perennial flood.

His message came a few days after Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi led a government’s delegation to Lafiagi to commiserate with the people.

At the event were government officials and other dignitaries, such as the House of Representatives member for Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency, Hon. Ahmed Adamu Saba; TIC Chairman for Edu and new Badakoshin Lafiagi Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed Labasa; Retired Navy Officer and Baraya Lafiagi Abdulkadir Umar; Director Income Tax Kwara State Internal Revenue Service and Dan Adanla Lafiagi Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Usman; and Dr. Ibrahim Tswachi Zubairu, who is Chigari Lafiagi.

Emir of Lafiagi Alhaji Mohammed Kudu Kawu, for his part, said the Emirate chose to honour its eminent children with chieftaincy titles because they have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields.

He pledged that he and his people would continue to support the administration and prayed God to continue to uplift the Governor.

“Today, His Excellency paid us a surprise visit. We are deeply honoured, and we appreciate him. We will continue to pray for his success. He has shown love for the people of Lafiagi, and indeed we are grateful and honoured today. We wish him long life, prosperity, and more success,” the Emir said.

“We are happy with what the Governor has done for us, and we will continue to reach out to him in order to seek for more interventions where necessary.

“On the fuel subsidy issue, it is bitting so hard, we are also aware that your government and the Federal Government are working out modalities that will make it easier for us. May Allah guide you and make it easy.”