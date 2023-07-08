I falsified my 2023 UTME result unaided, Mmesoma tells Anambra probe team

By Joseph Erunke

Members of the panel set up by Anambra State Government to unravel the truth about the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, result of Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme were shocked when she admitted before them that she forged the result without the knowledge and assistance of anybody.

Mmesoma’s revelation was also said to be in the presence of her principal, and the Anambra State Education Secretary.

To this end, the panel tied up its report and submitted it to the state government, indicting the 19-year-old schoolgirl.

The Head of Public Affairs and Protocol of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, who released the report to newsmen on Saturday, said Mmesoma also admitted that the narration by the JAMB officials was a true and correct description of what transpired.

“She also admitted to having given a manipulated result by herself unaided, using the same phone Airtel Number.

According to her, she proceeded to the cybercafé (Prisca Global Computers, Uruagu, Nnewi) where she printed the results she had manipulated,” Benjamin said.

In the report, the panel said Mmesoma did not give any reason for the forgery.

“In their own submissions, the Principal Anglican Girls’Secondary School, Uruagu, Nnewi, and the Education Secretary, Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) expressed shock at what transpired.

“In their presence, Mmesoma admitted to have manipulated her UTME results, deceiving the school, her immediate family and the state government.”

Recall that JAMB had earlier accused Mmesoma of manually inflating her UTME result from 249 to 362.

The candidate had since paraded herself as the 2023 UTME top scorer and had attracted a scholarship of N3M from Innoson Motors.

In spite of the withdrawal of his original result and subsequent three-year ban slammed on her from writing the UTME over her dubious action, Mmesoma had insisted her result was not forged and noted that she printed her result from the JAMB portal.