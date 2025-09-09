UNIBEN releases Post-UTME screening results

The University of Benin, UNIBEN, has released the results of its just-concluded Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening test, with scores now accessible on candidates’ UNIBEN portal pages.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, announced this on Tuesday via a statement in Benin, Edo State capital.

However, Ehanire urged candidates to disregard the “NOT ADMITTED” status currently appearing on their slips.

She clarified that the admission process had officially commenced and would run until October 31, in line with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, schedule.

According to her, all candidates who scored 50 per cent and above in the screening are eligible for consideration, subject to the recommended admission guidelines.

“Further details on the admission process will be released in due course,” she said.

