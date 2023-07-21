Hajj 2023: Last batch of Lagos state pilgrims arrive 

Amir-ul-Hajj, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi addressing the press during the arrival of the last batch of Lagos State pilgrims from Saudi Arabia at the Hajj camp, on Thursday. With him are former Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic matters, Alh. Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe (right); Board Secretary, Mr. Saheed Onipede 2nd right); Board Chairman, Imam (Engr.) Shakiru Ayinde Gafar (1st left) and Board member, Alh. Mojeed Sanni (2nd left).

…as Amirul-Hajj hails Sawo-Olu

The last batch of Lagos State pilgrims that participated in the holy pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia landed safely at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

The pilgrims who were aboard a Flynas airline XY7678 departed the King AbdulAzeez International Airport, Jeddah at 10.00am and landed safely at exactly 2.35pm Nigerian time.

Speaking on arrival at the tarmac of the airport, the Amir-ul-Hajj, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi appreciated Allah for His love, mercy and protection over the officials and entire pilgrims throughout the exercise.

He also extended his gratitude to the Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for their unflinching support towards the success of operation. He likewise appreciated the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs. Lolade Aina and others for their support.

While noting that every operation has its own peculiarities and challenges, Elegushi said that God has been so wonderful and merciful to the state, adding that the challenges experienced shall be improved upon during the next operation.

The Amir-ul-Hajj revealed that 2,028 (55.4 per cent) women and 1,634 (44.6 per cent) men performed the spiritual exercise through the state. He stressed further that out of the number, the state recorded the death of a female pilgrim, Alhaja Kuburat Adunni Shekoni while another, Alhaja Kuburat Motolani Olorunfunmi was on admission in one of the Saudi Arabia hospitals.

He added that while the deceased who died of natural death had been buried in Makkah according to Islamic injunction, the other female pilgrim presently receiving treatment would be airlifted back home after being discharged.

Elegushi who is the immediate past Hon. Commissioner for Home Affairs expressed his gratitude to the entire pilgrims for their good behaviour and exemplary conducts during their stay in the holy land.

He said, “Their attitude impressed the Ambassador of Nigeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Yahya Lawal to declare them as the most disciplined pilgrims from Nigeria.

“The state was also presented with an award of good conduct by the head of the Company of Mutawifs for Pilgrims from Africa and Non-Arab Countries (Service No. 13), AbdulRahman AbdulHadj, who praised them for their good behaviour, especially in Mina and Arafat.”

Recall that the state began the return journey on July 10. The first flight tagged ‘Special flight’ was designed to give preference to the aged pilgrims and those with various health challenges.

The home bound journey was done back to back till the last flight which brought the operation to conclusion.

Among the 359 pilgrims in the last flight were the former Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic matters, Alh. Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe; Board Chairman, Imam (Engr.) Shakiru Ayinde Gafar; a Board member, Alh. Mojeed Sanni; Board Secretary, Mr. Saheed Onipede; members of staff and other stakeholders.