Alleged drug trafficking: Saudi Arabia frees 3 Nigerian pilgrims

By Kingsley Omonobi

Saudi Arabia’s Anti-Drug Authorities have released three Nigerian pilgrims, who were detained in Jeddah since last month, following their arrest over alleged drug trafficking, which was masterminded by a drug syndicate operating at the Kano airport.

The three Nigerians who were freed from detention after four weeks in custody include Mrs. Maryam Abdullahi, Mrs. Abdullahi Aminu and Mr. Abdulhamid Saddieq.

Spokesman of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this yesterday, said: “Their freedom came following weeks of relentless engagements by the Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Marwa (retd) with the leadership of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, GDNC, in Saudi Arabia with the full support of President Bola Tinubu.”

He said NDLEA also received the assistance of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb. Yusuf Tuggar and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, as well as the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu in the matter.

“A syndicate operating at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, Kano had tagged bags containing illicit drugs with the names of the three unsuspecting Nigerians who travelled on an Ethiopian Airline flight ET940 which departed Kano on August 6, 2025, to Jeddah on lesser hajj.

“They were later arrested in Saudi for alleged drug trafficking. Following complaints to the NDLEA boss by families of the three victims over the detention of their family members in Saudi Arabia after the completion of their lesser hajj on an allegation of trafficking in illicit substances, an investigation was launched to unravel what happened.

“The probe led to the arrest of 55-year-old drug kingpin Mohammed Abubakar alias Bello Karama and three other members of the syndicate including the airline officials behind the shipment of the illicit substances for which the three innocent pilgrims were arrested and detained in Jeddah.

“Charges have since been filed against Mohammed Abubakar and other members of the syndicate, Celestina Yayock; Abdulbasit Sagagi and Jazuli Kabir.

“Armed with the outcome of NDLEA investigation and charges filed against members of the syndicate as well as other evidences to prove the innocence of the three Nigerian pilgrims, Marwa engaged with his Saudi counterpart at multiple levels and different locations including Saudi Arabia in compliance with President Tinubu’s agenda that no Nigerian suffers unjustly in a foreign land.

“Following the series of engagements one of the three Nigerians was released from custody on September 14, and the remaining two September 15, 2025.”