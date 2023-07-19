Gusau Federal University expels 7 students, rusticates 6 over misconduct

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Federal University Gusau has expelled seven (7) of its students and rusticated six (6) for committing various offences ranging from stealing, burglary, assault, peddling of unverified information on social media and exam malpractices.

This was contained in a statement by the Information Officer of the University Malam Umar Usman, and made available to Newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the expulsions and rustications were conveyed on 7th July 2023 by the University’s Ag. Academic Secretary, Malam Mu’awiyya Bello on behalf of the Registrar, Malam Yakubu Audu Anivbassa.

It also stated that the offences have been committed by the shortlisted students contravened the provisions of Section A item (xxv) page 62, page 68 item (iv) on Regulations Governing the conducts of students, and Section L page 69-73 item (i-xxv) of the student’s handbook.

The statement added that the affected students were proven to have engaged in various offences that contravened the laws and regulations governing the conduct of students in the University

The statement further noted that “The Management of the University has during its 82nd meeting held on 5th July, 2023 considered the report and recommendations forwarded to it by the Students’ Disciplinary Committee (SDC) and expelled seven students and rusticated six for gross misconducts.

The dismissed students were Daniel Ibeh Mayowa, Habibu Abdul, Abdulsalam Abubakar, Faruk Alayande Olamilekam, Iortim Philemon Vasue, Abubakar M. Usman, James Joseph, while those to remain suspended for the periods of one to two semesters included, Emmanuel Chibuzor Ejikeme, Idowu Ojo Oni, Khadija Abdulrahman Bala, Sadiya Sani Garba, Balkisu Bello and Ibrahim Mu’azu Lawal.