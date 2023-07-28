Home » News » Gov Sule submits 17 names as commissioner nominees to Nasarawa Assembly
July 28, 2023

Gov Sule submits 17 names as commissioner nominees to Nasarawa Assembly

Gov Abdullahi Sule

…as lawmakers approve 20 Special Advisers nominees

By David Odama

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has submitted names of 3 female and 14 men to the state House of Assembly for confirmation  as members of the State Executive Council.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly,. Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced this during an emergency sitting of the House in Lafia, Friday.

The commissioner nominees are Aishatu Rufai Ibrahim -Awe LGA, Umar  Abubakar Dan’akano-Awe LGA, Mr Yakubu Kwanta -Akwanga LGA, Munirat Abdullahi-Doma LGA, Timothy Kasuwa- Karu LGA, Margaret Elayo-Keana LGA, Bala Mulki Keffi LGA, John Mamman Kokona LGA, .

Others are Barr. Abubakar Imam ZANWA, Lafia LGA, Hon Aliyu  Ahmed Tijjani, Nasarawa LGA,  Haruna Musa, Nassarawa Eggon LGA, Muhammed Eyimoga, Obi LGA, Barr. Labaran MAGAJI, Toto, LGA, Dr Gaza Gwamna, Toto LGA, Mu’azu Gosho, Wamba LGA,  Samuel Kafu Emgba Lafia LGA and  Ja’afaru Ango, Karu LGA, 

According to the Speaker who said  the  appointments of the commissioner nominees were based on merit, integrity, prudence and wealth of experiences, directed the nominees to submit 30 copies of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) on or before Monday, July 31st, 2023 and to appear for screening on Tuesday August 1st, 2023.

In a related developemt, the  State House of Assembly has approved the request for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers by  Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

The Speaker of the House, Rt.Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi announced the approval during the emergency sitting of the  House in Lafia.

The Speaker said that the speedy approval was to enable the Governor appoint the 20 Special Advisers that would help  him in achieving his administration policies.

The Speaker assured of the House readiness to effectively collaborate with the Executive arm in order to ensure speedy development in the state.

