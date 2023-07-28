Gospel act, Grace Idowu to hold ‘More’ EP listening party

Grace Idowu, an acclaimed gospel and inspirational artist, will hold an exclusive EP listening party on the 12th of August.

This highly anticipated event will take place at a secret venue in Maryland, Nigeria, and promises to be an unforgettable evening of Gospel and Inspirational soul-stirring music.

Signed to an American record label Brand New Entertainment LLC / Brand New Records and managed by Nigeria’s top Notch Management company Torchfist Media And Entertainment Ltd, Grace Idowu has captivated audiences worldwide with her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics.

Her music has touched the lives of many, spreading messages of hope, faith, and love. With her upcoming EP titled “MORE”, Grace continues to inspire and uplift listeners, showcasing her talent and passion for gospel and inspirational music.

The EP “MORE”, is a 7-tracker project filled with inspirational, worship and praise songs that will change the gospel music genre in Nigeria and Africa.

The “MORE” EP listening party will provide an intimate setting for fans, industry professionals, and music enthusiasts to experience Grace Idowu’s latest masterpiece.

Attendees will have the opportunity to be among the first to hear the EP in its entirety, gaining exclusive insights into the inspiration behind each track.

It promises to be an evening filled with soulful melodies, heartfelt performances, and an atmosphere of celebration. Grace Idowu will take the stage to deliver a captivating live performance, showcasing her extraordinary talent and leaving the audience in awe.

The secret venue in Maryland, Nigeria, has been carefully selected to create an intimate and exclusive ambiance, allowing attendees to fully immerse themselves in the music and connect with Grace Idowu’s uplifting message.