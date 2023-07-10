Ghanaian man shoots mother, sister, engages in 13-hr gun duel with US police

A 24-year-old Ghanaian man has been arrested after a 13-hour gun battle with the police shortly after he allegedly fatally shot his mother and sister in Worcester, Massachusetts, in the United States.

The report revealed that at approximately 8:30 in the morning of that fateful day, authorities from the Worcester Police Department responded to a distress call at a residence on Colby Avenue, where a domestic incident had occurred.

But, the suspect had already fled the scene before the police arrived, but officers engaged with a family member who provided critical information upon their arrival, Africa News said.

The security operatives found the 24-year-old male suspect, visibly armed with a handgun, commanding him to surrender, as the officers initially succeeded in getting him to comply.

However, in a sudden turn of events, the suspect jumped up, fired at the officers, and quickly retreated inside the house.

With the safety of the victims in mind, the Worcester Police Department assembled an extensive team to resolve the situation, the report said.

The efforts involved the Hostage Negotiation Team, SWAT Team, K9 Unit, drone operators, and a Mobile Crisis mental health clinician.

For nearly thirteen grueling hours, officers tirelessly attempted to persuade the suspect to peacefully surrender.

Hostage negotiators tirelessly sought to establish contact, while drone surveillance provided crucial aerial video footage and SWAT officers maintained a vigilant perimeter, while Worcester Paramedics and Firefighters stood by, ready to assist.

Unfortunately, the suspect continued to engage officers, discharging his weapon on multiple occasions, prompting officers to return fire.

Finally, at approximately 9:30 am, a breakthrough occurred when the suspect cautiously stepped out of the rear of the residence and with the assistance of a K9 unit, law enforcement successfully apprehended the individual.

According to Africa News, paramedics promptly attended to his medical needs before he was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

Both the suspect and his victims sustained injuries and were promptly transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Their current conditions remain undisclosed.