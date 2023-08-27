Police, in gun duel with bandits, rescue 65-yr-old victim

…Recover 94 cows, 2 motorcycles in Katsina

Police in Katsina State have rescued a 65-year-old kidnapped victim, identified as Hashim Yusuf, along with 95 rustled cows and two motorcycles after engaging bandits in a fierce gunfight at Ruwan Lafiya village, along Sheme Road in Kankara area of the state.

ASP Abubakar Sadiq, the state’s PPRO, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the Command recorded the success when its operatives at Kankara Divisional Police Headquarters responded to a distress call, Friday morning, around 2:30 hours.

He noted that the distressed caller had reported the movement of suspected bandits from Hayin Gada, Malumfashi LGA, who kidnapped the victim.

“Swiftly acting on the intelligence report, Police operatives pursued the hoodlums, and caught up with them at Ruwan Lafiya village, via Kankara Sheme road; where a fierce gun battle ensued with the heavily armed group of bandits while attempting to escape the area with their hostage.

“Through their unwavering efforts and show of remarkable courage, they managed to overpower the bandits and successfully rescued the victim unharmed,” Sadiq said.

The Police spokesperson added that it was while conducting a thorough search of the scene that operatives recovered the following stolen items by the bandits. The items include 94 cows, 17 sheep, and two motorcycles

Commending the officers for their exceptional dedication and bravery, the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Musa, urged residents to remain vigilant and report any individual with gunshot wounds to the nearest police station for necessary action.