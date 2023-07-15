One police officer shot dead, two injured in US shooting

One police officer was killed while two others were severely injured after a man began shooting on a busy street in Fargo, North Dakota, in the United States, on Friday afternoon.

A news report by CBS said officers returned fire killed the suspect during the shooting that occurred before 3 p.m.

IT was reported that a civilian also was seriously wounded in the mass shooting according to the police statement that provided no details on a possible motive.

The Fargo Police Department said the investigation has started on the incident, but did not disclose the identities of the officers and the suspect pending notification of their families.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation was working with federal, state and local law enforcement in response to a “shooting incident” but provided no details.

Fargo police will provide more details during a press conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Fargo City Hall, said Gregg Schildberger, the city’s chief communications officer.

“We sincerely are asking for your patience and our community’s patience and understanding as the Fargo Police Department works through this incident,” Schildberger said Friday evening.

“This is very difficult on all of us,” Schildberger said. “We appreciate all the messages from the community that have been given to us in support of our officers.”

Sanford Medical Center Fargo spokesperson Paul Heinert said in an email that the hospital received patients stemming from the shooting and updates on their conditions would come from the Fargo police.