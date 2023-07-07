Footballer’s house collapsed, killed my pregnant wife and 3 children – Emmanuel who was in 7- month coma

By Damilola Ogunsakin

On October 12, 2019, at about 3a.m, a house built on a hill collapsed on a bungalow located at No 48, Otun Araromi street, Magodo-Isheri area of Lagos State. In the bungalow lived Mr. Emmanuel Otache and his family. He was brought out from under the rubble.

Mr. Otache was admitted at Lagos State University Hospital (LASUTH) and was in a coma for seven months. After regaining consciousness, he discovered that his three children and pregnant wife had been found dead under the rubble and buried.

Otache discusses his ordeal and his efforts to improve his situation in this interview. Also, the owner of the building that collapsed Fatai Abiodun Odutola, a footballer, reacted to Otache’s story.