Financial expert seeks support for women entrepreneurs

Sola Adesakin (left) Lady Charie Blair

By Etop Ekanem

Africa’s foremost financial expert and Chief Executive Officer of Smart Stewards Advisory Limited, Sola Adesakin, has made a call to partners and other relevant stakeholders to support women entrepreneurs across the globe.

She made this call recently while delivering a speech at the foundation’s 100,000 Women Campaign event, held in the United Kingdom recently.

According to Adesakin, the Cherie Blaire Foundation has done remarkably well in giving support to women entrepreneurs across Africa and could even do much more.

The organisation has raised over £10 million and directly supported 100,274 women entrepreneurs across low and middle-income countries, including Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, between 2019 and 2022, which she said is an extraordinary achievement.

The chartered accountant, who also runs a not-for-profit organisation for women, the FRUIT (Female Relationship Unveiling Inspiring Truth Foundation), explained that it was a privilege to be included in the company of individuals and international Business leaders committed to advancing the equal rights of women on a global scale.

“Having gone through the Foundation’s Road-to-Growth Programme and now a mentor, I made a Call-to-Action to the attendees to support more women entrepreneurs through the Cherie Blaire Foundation, seeing the amazing work they do and a reminder that with the right knowledge, tools, and mindset, financial empowerment is within everyone’s reach.” She added.

In response to her energetic delivery, the founder, Cherie Blair, and her husband, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, both commended Adesakin for her well-articulated delivery, her participation within the Foundation, and her mentoring commitment as a means of paying it forward.

Adesakin’s success story in the financial space, her annual Smart Stewards Summit, several webinars, personal finance courses, and her charitable organisation, the FRUIT Foundation for Women, epitomise the indomitable spirit of female entrepreneurs, who are often confronted with unique obstacles such as gender stereotypes, limited access to financing, and a scarcity of mentorship opportunities.

Her active involvement in the Cherie Blair Foundation’s Road to Growth and Mentoring Initiatives exemplifies her resilience and determination to overcome these challenges.