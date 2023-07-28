Customs, FCSC pledge collaboration to promote good governance

By Ezra Ukanwa, and Ifunaya Okafor, Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) have pledged synergy to enhance the achievement of their respective mandates to promote good governance in the country.

The acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi and the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Dr Tukur Ingawa, made the pledge when the former paid a courtesy visit to Ingawa in his office on Thursday in Abuja.

Adeniyi said the two government establishments had, over the years, enjoyed good working relationships, which should be sustained to further promote good governance for the benefits of citizens in Nigeria

According to him, besides sharing same office facilities in the cost of carrying out respective mandates, the two agencies had maintained good working relationship which promote seamless execution of their mandates.

“I have spent 25 years in the Headquarters, and we have enjoyed good working relationships, and I want that to continue.

“Beyond that, as responsible government agencies, I know there are areas we can tap from each other in terms of collaboration and working together to achieve set goals.

“I know for sometimes now, there are situations that call for attention of the two commissions such as conflict on parking lots and the rest,” he said.

He further emphasised that as far as he remains the C-G, he would do everything possible to ensure every challenge facing the two commissions was addressed.

“Our relationship will be guided by trusted, most importantly through mutual trust. “

Responding, Ingawa commented NCS’s delegations for the visit and renewed partnership, promising to work together to achieve their set objectives.