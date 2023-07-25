BBNaija: Past male winners didn’t deserve to win—Angel Smith

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate Angel Smith has claimed that past male winners of the show didn’t deserve to win.

After an 11-year hiatus, BBNaija returned for season 2 in 2007, and since that edition, there have been four male winners: Michael Efe Ejeba (season 2), Miracle Igbokwe (season 3), Olamilekan Agbeleshe “Laycon” (season 5), and Hazel Oyeye Onou “Whitemoney” (season 6).

Speaking during her diary session, Angel claimed that the male winner didn’t deserve to win because they didn’t bring enough drama to the show.

“I feel like we are already in a patriarchal society; let a woman win the show. I’m sorry I am biased; that’s how I feel.

“I just think that women have more presence, and I think that for every season I have watched the show, I have always felt that a woman was more deserving of the money, including my season.

“I feel the women should have won it for the ones that the men won, but the game is the game, and it’s the public opinion at the end of the day. The women bring more outfits, drama, and everything to the table.”