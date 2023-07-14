Anita Joseph writes emotional letter to Uche Elendu after resolving their differences

By Benjamin Njoku

Curvy actress Anita Joseph has penned down an emotional letter to her once best friend Uche Elendu on her birthday, reminding the latter how close they were before they fell out in 2019.

Elendu was a year older on Friday, and many of her colleagues have taken to their various social media platforms to celebrate the screen diva.

And in the spirit of celebration, Anita Joseph poured out her heart to her best friend and colleague.

She regretted missing several times and events in Uche Elendu’s life, which she knows can never be replaced.

Anita noted that it has been all piles of emotions for her looking back at them now and then.

She, however, expressed happiness that they are back like they never left and even the angels are rejoicing with them.

The well-endowed actress’s prayer for Elendu is that she would move from grace to grace and greatness to greatness.

In an Instagram post, Anita wrote: “It’s been all piles of emotions for me looking back at us now and then ..

“The times and events in your life Iv missed out that might not be able to be replaced again”

I’m grateful we are back like we never left baby “

“Even the angels were rejoicing for us. My wish for you always is that you move from grace to Grace and greatness to greatness”

“May the rest of your years be the very Best Amen ..May the Angels of Goodness good will and good gifts ,send forth every package that is yours .

“Soar higher May all your expectations come to perfection Amen @ucheelendu”

Recall that Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu used to be best of friends until in 2019, when Anita landed a partnership deal with a hair company.

Anita called out her bestie in a video in November 2019, where she alleged that Uche Elendu who sells hair products, was angry at her for modelling the hair of another brand, and held it against her.

While addressing her as a witch who wanted her to remain broke, Anita recounted how she patronized Uche’s hair products numerous times despite not benefiting from her as her big customer. Anita has since apologized to Uche Elendu for calling her a ‘Witch’ over a hair-related issue. And they have resolved their differences amicably.