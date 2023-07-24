Anambra NHFSS command neutralises many unknown gunmen in fierce battle

…Recovers arms, Lexus 350, others

By Dickson Omobola

A gun battle between hordes of unknown gunmen and operatives of the Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) has led to the neutralisation of at least six of the criminal elements in Umuem Anam in Anambra East Local Government Area.

Two were arrested and handed over to the Police.

Acting on intelligence, officers and men of the NHFSS led by CSO Ojukwu of Umuoba Anam, working with some men of the state vigilante group had, between Friday night through Saturday, laid siege to a camp located at a forest in Umuem Anam which was identified as belonging to the unknown gunmen.

In the battle that ensued on Sunday, many of the gunmen were neutralised while two others were captured alive.

According to CSO Ojukwu who led the operation, although some of the NHFSS operatives sustained injuries, none of them died during the fight.

He said that after the gun battle, a search was conducted around the camp of the unknown gunmen which was constructed to look like a shrine.

Items found at the camp include human heads and other human parts Lexus 350 and 2 AK-47 rifles. They also demolished and set the camp ablaze. All recovered items were handed over to the Police for further action.

Ojukwu thanked the TC Chairman, Anambra East Local Government Dr. Anselem Onuorah, for his support for the NHFSS in the area which has continued to motivate them for exploits.

He also praised the Deputy Commander General, NHFSS in charge of Technical Services, Ambassador John Metchie for his role, adding that it was the Sienna Car he donated to them that was used for the operation against the gunmen.

He also commended the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Otuocha Police Station for his support which led to the success of the operation.