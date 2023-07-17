Agboola: Nike’s protege in Adire making

By Prisca Sam Duru

Oladapo David Agboola is one textile artist who has honed his skills to design and create unique textile abstractions, using African motifs, traditional patterns, intricate geometrical design, and Batik painting.

Although he specializes in Adire Tie and Dye textile, he is not limited to just textile as he utilizes various mediums to express his innate and unique brand. This is in addition to his unparalleled skills using textile.

The accomplished painter, sculptor and sketch artist was born and raised in the ancient city of Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria, popularly known as “the Land of Indigo/Dye”. The city quite naturally presented to him the opportunity to be exposed to training from an early age.

He acquired skills in traditional techniques of African Heritage Fabrics and other art mediums under the tutelage of some of Nigeria’s A-list artists such as Adenle Segun – a textile artist, and Wole Collins – a sculptor. Chief (Mrs) Nike Okundaye, the founder of Nike art Centre, he says, is his role model in Adire Fabrics making art.

The multi-talented artist has developed a keen interest in creating African Batik and Tie Dye fabrics for his growing international as well as local clientele. His fervent interest was fueled by his belief in having a utilitarian use and purpose for his art other than just showcasing beauty.

Considering the fact that cloth is essential to the human body, Agboola believes that he could continue the culture by telling the history of African ancestors, lifestyles and deities by utilizing Batik painting and pen and ink drawing as a medium which was inspired by a renowned artist, SEVEN-SEVEN of blessed memory who was popularly known for his pen and ink craft.

Among the great Artists that had contributed to his success sits first and foremost his beautiful mother, Mrs. Jayeola Agboola who has been very supportive and has made a great impact upon his life not only as an Artist but also, as a woman with integrity.

While speaking about his style, Agboola said that his unique individual style and brand is rooted in traditional techniques where he has incorporated a modern twist into his designs that places his work into its own genre.

“This level of quality and ingenuity cause my work to stand out amongst others. My unique style has supported my ability to acquire clientele from the private sector individual to the business sector, as well as from the textile manufacturing industry, while my unique brand has enabled my work to be exhibited in many textile art fairs and exhibitions regionally, nationally, and internationally.

“The Adire Heritage Festival Lagos and Chevron Estate Fall Bazaar Lagos in October 2018, were national venues in which I participated in. The focus of my work is diversity, inclusion, and the human impact upon global societies and environments,” he said.

The artist has conducted government commissioned Art Workshops for both youth and adults which led to the creation of employment and a source of income for many adults. He is also a tutor and mentor to many college students who work as apprentices under his tutelage at his small art gallery and workshop in Ondo state.

His Authentic African Art Int’l Gallery in Ondo city, displays a varied collection of unique artworks.

A student of the Yoruba language at the Adeyemi College of Education, Agboola is also a member of the Lagos Studies Association (LSA) where he was part of the presenters that spoke on “Adire, fashion and Yoruba modernity” at the Lagos State University Nigeria, among other roundtables and annual meetings from around the world.

Speaking further on how the art communities had received his works, Ogboola said “People from all art communities globally had been interacting with my works especially when they see me as a young artist working to promote the culture through my traditional art and Adire fabrics which is a type of clothe that portrays the Yoruba culture and the visual art at large. Presently my Oladapo Authentic African Art Int’l brand produces all types of art and fabrics for export to different parts of the country.”

He hinted that the challenges in his art stems from lack of sponsorship adding that many people preferred to invest in already established brands rather than budding artists. “It is challenging for an upcoming artist but I pushed myself to the limit to ensure that I show people what I’m capable of by sponsoring free workshops from the money I realized from my artworks for schools. That has attracted people that are interested and willing to partner and collaborate with me.

“I have partnered with few organization in USA, Cameroon and Nigeria, including Garifuna International indigenous film festival 501 c3 nonprofit (GIIFF USA), Ladekoju home of Art and culture (Nigeria),

Palace of Olowu Kuta (Nigeria), O8sis9 USA, One Tikar One people USA and Cameroon. And by the special grace of God, I see myself as a popular and a successful artist in the next five years. I say this because am not relenting in my art. My goal is to continue to do more and to earn more recognitions with my art both from Nigeria and the world at large.

“Art for me is not only to make money. It is a passion. I am presently working with some organizations, which I hope to continue with. My curator Robin Williams is considered to be my manager and curator for Oshogbo Art and Heritage exhibition.

She is the Inaugural Director of Garfield Park Arts Center, Indianapolis, Senior Director and Curator, Fulton County Arts & Culture, Atlanta and Director, New Orleans Jazz Institute, University of New Orleans.

“She has worked in different sectors of art. She assisted me with the privilege of participating in, with my art in African unity festival held at Indy global village USA and also in May 2023 for the exhibition preview of the Osogbo school of art through her organization, Nolaworld Music and Artwerk and the Indy Global Village. I will be featuring for the Osogbo art and Heritage exhibition at the same venue in October 2023. I aim to become one of the most respected visual artists in the next five,” Agboola stated.

An award-winning and socially responsible artist, his recognitions included the Best Young Textile Artist in Osun State which was awarded by the National Gallery of Art Nigeria (NGA)in 2017 and 2018 respectively; the Adire Prestige Award of Recognition in 2021 for his tireless effort in promoting African culture and heritage (Iroko Award), and Merit award as the cultural Ambassador by the Noble family club (NFC) 2021, among others.