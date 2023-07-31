Adeleke warns appointees not to repeat predecessors mistakes

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has warned his newly inaugurated commissioners and advisers not to commit mistakes of past administration and want adherence to his administration’s five point agenda towards delivering good governance to the state.

Speaking on Monday, at a 3-day retreat organised for the newly inaugurated commissioners and Special Advisers in the state at Western Sun Hotel, Ede, he reiterated his determination no to condone corruption.

A statement made available to journalists by Olawale Rasheed stated that the governor expressed optimism that realization of his administration’s five point agenda would provide solid platform for a new Osun State.

“Our first line charge is workers’ welfare, salaries, gratuities, and pensions. The above flows from the close link between formal and informal workforce in Osun State. When state workers are well treated, the informal sector booms as Osun is for now almost a civil service state. So in your policy framework, you must be mindful of the likely impact on workers, both within and out of government. Our policies and programmes must be workers’ friendly;

“Osun faces twin setbacks of poverty and unemployment. To change the narrative, we must deepen the state economy through incentives and an enabling environment for the business class. Here, the class covers the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) and the market operators across gender.

“We must introduce policies that will increase the state GDP through prosperity of the business community. In return, a booming state economy will employ more job seekers and enhance tax revenues to bridge the infrastructure deficit.

“Osun state has suffered multi-billion naira capital flight in the last 12 or so years. That unfortunate past is responsible for this agenda of localisation. This implies the government patronizing local suppliers and contractors. State fund thus revolves within the local economy, deepening state growth and ensuring local economy expansion.

“We are to address infrastructure gaps through local affordable options. Part of localisation is our direct labour policy, this reduces cost of projects, ensures standard monitoring, creates local jobs and empower local business class. You must therefore avoid exporting contracts and services outside the state except where there is no local alternative. We must not repeat the errors of the past which were responsible for the present precarious state.

“Osun was in the past a victim of fanciful policy designs which neglected the people and relegated their interests to the background. We must run a people-centric government. Have it at the back of your mind that the principal goal of government is the welfare of the people. So we must ensure reforms in education, health, women and youth sectors that positively impact on the people.

“As politicians, it makes sense for us to genuinely serve the people. They voted for us. Constitutionally, governments are set up for the welfare of the citizenry”, it reads.