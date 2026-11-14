Keyamo gives Dickson 48 hours to clarify NDC’s anthem position

Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has challenged Senator Seriake Dickson, national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), to clarify whether the party officially endorses the singing of a proscribed national anthem.

Keyamo, in a post on his X platform on Saturday, gave Dickson 48 hours to state the party’s position on the matter.

The minister described the national anthem as one of a country’s national symbols, representing its history, values and sovereignty.

He argued that the national anthem was intended to unite citizens, warning that deliberately singing a different anthem from the one prescribed by law could raise concerns about national unity and sovereignty.

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According to Keyamo, when a group of people chooses to sing an alternative anthem in defiance of the one prescribed by law, it could be interpreted as laying the groundwork for secession.

He further argued that when the leader of such a group endorses the action, it could amount to the group officially adopting a secessionist position.

Addressing Dickson directly, Keyamo described him as his former classmate and friend, recalling their school days and commending his courage.

He said: “I AM THEREFORE OFFICIALLY CALLING ON the original ‘COUNTRYMAN’, my CLASSMATE, my friend and a man of considerable courage from our school days, SENATOR SERIAKE DICKSON, the official leader of the NDC, to within 48 hours SPEAK UP as to whether the NDC officially endorses a proscribed anthem as its own NATIONAL SYMBOL. The world is waiting.”

Keyamo’s challenge places the NDC leadership under pressure to clarify its position on the alleged adoption or endorsement of an alternative national anthem.