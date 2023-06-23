Terror attack threat: We’ve confidence in DSS – MURIC

By Miftaudeen Raji

Against the backdrop of the alarm raised by the Department of State Services, DSS over a planned attacks on worship and recreational centres before and during Eid Kabir celebrations, the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC said it has full confidence in the DSS to put the situation under control.

The Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in an exclusive interview with Vanguard on Friday, noted that the organisation has no reason whatsoever to doubt the source of the warning of the DSS.

Akintola said, “MURIC has full confidence in the DSS. There is no smoke without fire. We have no reason whatsoever to doubt the source of this warning.

“The security agencies led by the Nigerian Army have significantly diminished the attacking power of Boko Haram and ISIS. But that does not mean they cannot stage attack at all.

“We therefore urge the DSS to monitor their recent discovery with a view to debilitating it. Nigerians need peace to enjoy this Salah. We also charge Nigerians to perform their civic responsibility by acting as eyes and ears for the security agencies. See or hear something, say something,” he said.

Recall that the DSS had said, the recovery of Improvised Explosive Devices from terrorists in joint operations by the service, personnel of the Nigerian Army and Police points to the planned attack.

A statement on Thursday signed by Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson of the Service, urged Nigerians to be vigilant.

It partly read, “On its part, the DSS calls for vigilance before the Eid celebrations more so that reports had indicated plans to attack worship and recreational centres before and during the festivities. This is evident in the recovery of primed IEDs among the suspected terrorists.

“Operators and patrons of public places including markets, malls, etc are advised to be watchful and report any suspicious movements and persons to the relevant security agencies. Accordingly, the Service will continue to partner with sister agencies for necessary proactive drills to frustrate criminals and their activities.”

A gang leader identified as Kabir Bala was killed during a gun duel in Kogi during the joint operation.

The statement continued, “A joint security team comprising the DSS, Nigerian Army, and Police carried out operations in Nasarawa and Kogi States. On June 19, 2023, along the Abuja- Keffi Expressway in Keffi LGA of Nasarawa State;

“the team apprehended Abubakar Muhammad (aka Abu Direba), a suspected gunrunner. During the operation, the team seized the following insidious items: 486 rounds of 7.62 x39mm calibre ammunition;22 primed IEDs; N31,500 and One Volkswagen Golf vehicle with registration number- RBC202XA.

“Also, in another joint operation in the early hours of today, June 22, 2023, a team raided the hideout of Kabir Bala (aka Okwo), one-time jailbreaker and notorious gang leader in Ejule, Ofu LGA of Kogi State.

Okwo and his gang members engaged the troops in a gun duel during which he was neutralised. Others, however, fled the area. Items recovered at the scene were one AK47 rifle with three fully loaded magazines, six locally fabricated weapons, two phones, and charms.”