Style platform, media powerhouse partner on beauty experiences

Stylist Piazza, a leading beauty and style platform, has announced its media partnership with the #GetTalkingwithEsther, which they said marks a transformative journey to redefine beauty and provide unparalleled beauty experiences to audiences worldwide.

According to Chima Obiaka, Founder & CEO of Stylist Piazza, the collaboration with #GetTalkingwithEsther aims to elevate its mission of empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty by combining expertise, passion, and innovation to create an extraordinary beauty journey.

He said at Stylist Piazza, a leading beauty and personal care service booking app providing on-demand beauty services for the African beauty industry, “We are helping beauty and personal care service professionals manage client CRM, fair payment process, solving value pricing and how services are being accessed with easier steps at the convenience of the client.”

On her part, Esther Ijewere, renowned for her expertise, captivating storytelling, and unwavering commitment to helping individuals find their voice and promote positivity, said Stylist Piazza and #GetTalkingwithEsther will deliver inspiring content, educational resources, and exclusive beauty experiences to their audience.

Ijewere, the host of #GetTalkingwithEsther, said: “This partnership will unlock the secrets of beauty, share empowering stories, and provide valuable tools and knowledge to enhance beauty routines and career paths within the beauty and personal care service industry.

“I am absolutely thrilled to kick off the month with this incredible media partnership with Stylist Piazza for my #GettalkingwithEsther live show. This opportunity is a true testament to the power of consistency, and importance of creating valuable media contents.

“I am grateful for the chance to reach a wider audience and bring more engaging content to everyone through my social media platforms. Stay tuned for exciting episodes and updates.

“Together, Stylist Piazza and #GetTalkingwithEsther will revolutionize beauty experiences, foster self-expression, and empower individuals worldwide to embrace their unique beauty and style.”

#GetTalkingwithEsther is an engaging live show syndicated via YouTube. Through insightful conversations and expert advice, it empowers individuals to communicate effectively, elevate their confidence, and make a positive impact in their lives and communities.”