SGF: North Central Govs pledge support for Akume

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The North Central Governors Forum has pledged support for the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume.

Chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum and Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule made the pledge when he led his colleagues on a congratulatory visit to Akume.

Director Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, Willie Bassey disclosed this in a terse statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

“The Governors from the North Central pledged to give the SGF the needed support to succeed in his new assignment”, he stated.

Among those on the entourage were the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule as well as the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Comrade Yakubu Garba.

According to the statement, Akume commended the North Central Governors’ Forum for the solidarity visit.

He said the solidarity visit would serve as an encouragement to achieve greater strides for the nation.

“I thank my fellow brothers from the North Central Zone, who in their wisdom decided to pay this courtesy call on one of their own, I am very delighted. When you see people very close to you coming around you, then you know that sky is the limit”, Akume stated.