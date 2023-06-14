Seven UniJos students abducted in Jos

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Armed men have abducted seven students of the University of Jos from a private hostel along the Bauchi-Ring road, Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

The incident happened at about 1 am on Wednesday as the students were said to be reading ahead of their forthcoming examination.

A source at the University who did not want to be named confirmed the incident but declined to give further information.

A student in the neighbourhood where the incident happened said they were afraid and could not offer any help even when the intruders spent about 30 minutes before whisking the victims away in a vehicle they came with.

The names, departments and years of study of the victims could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

The State Police spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, also confirmed the incident, and added, “We are still working to rescue the students unhurt.”