Pope steadily recovering from surgery, say doctors

Pope Francis’s recovery from his recent hernia operation was steady, his doctors said Sunday.

Francis underwent a three-hour operation at the Gemelli hospital in Rome on Wednesday, the latest health procedure for the 86-year-old leader of the Catholic Church.

The doctors said the pope does not have a fever and has completed respiratory physiotherapy.

He had lunch with those assisting him in his convalescence, including doctors, nurses and members of the Vatican gendarmerie.

All papal audiences have been cancelled until June 18 to give the pontiff time to recover, but the pope resumed work from his hospital room on Friday.

Francis was suffering from a hernia on the site of a scar from a previous surgery. Wednesday’s operation saw him placed under general anaesthesia as the abdominal wall was repaired with a surgical mesh.