Pollution: Adeleke begins cleaning of Osun river

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the pollution of Osun river from the activities of miners operating in Osun State, government of the state has commenced efforts towards cleaning up the river.

It also warned miners to ensure that they treat polluted water used for their mining activities before releasing same into tributaries that lead into Osun river.

Speaking at the flagg off of the reclamation exercise at Idominasi, the Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Solid Minerals and Environment, Professor Lukmon Jimoda said the activities of the miners has adverse effect on some tributaries that run into Osun river, hence, government decision to clean the water and ensure it safety for tourists.

A statement contained in the Ministry of Information bulletin which was obtained by Vanguard on Sunday stated that the Jimoda, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Oladele Olawuni mandated miners met at various site to always cover dugged site.

“The various activities of miners in the state has put Osun river tributaries under pressure thereby polluting the river which is a serious tourist attraction for different tourist globally. This necessitate the decision of the state government to clean it up.

“We have also made a point of duty to sensitise miners on the need to treat waters used for their activities before releasing it into the tributaries, as well as cover dugged site before moving out of those areas for safety of the people.

“Any miners who failed to comply with extant mining rules will either be fined, sanctioned and if possible, get his or her contract terminated”, he said.

Also the Director, Environmental Health in the Ministry, Biola Oni, while commending the contractor for already moving to site and commenced job, he said the state government was aware of the danger the pollution posed to residents, hence, the decision to bring back Osun river to its actual state.